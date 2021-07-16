Bass Clef School of Music & Fine Arts will host an art auction

GREAT FALLS — Bass Clef School of Music & Fine Arts will host a silent auction on Friday and Saturday, featuring the work of about 15 art students.

There are almost 70 pieces of art currently on display that will be up for bids.

The show will also feature several pieces to bid on, donated by artists.

This marks the second year for the auction. In 2020, there were about 30 pieces up for bids.

Marcy Kilpatrick, the school's art director, says the show is a great way for students to express themselves: “We also are trying to help these students actually get the feeling of what it would be to be a professional artist to sell a piece of art and know that they have accomplished something. It puts a little pocket money in their hands and at thew same time it helps us run our art program where kids can just come in without having to have all these art supplies, we can provide them for them.”

Proceeds from the auction will be split between the students and the school.

The auction runs Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, and and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Times Square Building at 525 Central Avenue.

Refreshments and music will be provided. For those who can't make it to the auction, pieces will remain on display afterwards for bids or full price.