'Barking Lot' at the Great Falls Animal Shelter on Saturday

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter will host a “Barking Lot” event on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 11 am until 2 pm.

This event is designed to showcase adoptable dogs. It is open to the public and free to attend.

There will be items for purchase, including scratching posts, food/water bowls, collars, and leashes.

The event will feature the adoptable dogs participating in "play groups."

Also on hand will be two food trucks - Purple Gold and Taqueria Ibarra will be selling food and donating part of their proceeds to the animal shelter.

Laramie Smovir with the Great Falls Animal Shelter said, "The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is at critical capacity for dogs. We are currently a no-kill shelter and we want to maintain that. But we also have to have room to bring in strays, whether that be stray animals off the street, animal control officers from the Great Falls Police Department or the Cascade County Sheriff's Office. And if we don't have that room, then we have to start making tough choices.”

Anyone who stops by to complete an adoption application during the Barking Lot event will receive a voucher for a free adoption during the Empty The Shelters event, which will be from May 2nd through May 7th.

The Barking Lot event will be at the Great Falls Animal Shelter (1010 25th Avenue NE). For more information, call the shelter at 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the event page.



