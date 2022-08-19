Watch Now
Artists shine under pressure at Great Western Art Rendezvous

Posted at 5:02 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 20:53:21-04

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls is host to the Great Western Art Rendezvous with artists from all around showing their work and passion.

Western Art Week is typically in March but was pushed back due to Covid and has encapsulated several shows into one, the Great Western Show, Legends West Art Show, Best of the West Art Show, and Russell Ignited.

