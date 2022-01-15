Alluvion Health is temporarily shifting some services to telemedicine

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health announced on Friday, January 14, 2022, that will be temporarily transitioning clinical services offered at their main location to telemedicine beginning on Monday, January 17th and lasting through Saturday January 22nd.

A news release from Alluvion says the temporary change is "to protect the health of clinical staff and patients during the current peak of Covid-19 infections due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant."

Alluvion’s Pharmacy and Dental Clinic will remain open as usual, as will their school-based clinics. Alluvion’s main clinic will resume normal operations on Monday, January 24th.

Alluvion's Covid testing site at the Family Living Center in Montana ExpoPark will remain open to the public with no change in services. Testing is available Monday through Friday from 10 am - 6 pm and Saturday from 9 am - 2 pm.

Vaccine clinics will continue as scheduled, too. Alluvion will host community vaccine clinics on January 15th from 11 am to 3 pm at Holiday Village Mall, and on January 26th from 2 pm to 6 pm at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue).

In the meantime, Alluvion staff are rescheduling clinic visits next week and should reach everyone with standing appointments within one business day.

“Our priority is the health of our community, patients and staff,” said Trista Besich, CEO or Alluvion Health. “This new surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant needs to be taken very seriously.”

Cascade City-County Health officials recently reported that local hospitals and clinics are overburdened with the increasing number of covid-related cases. Alluvion has encouraged the public to take common sense precautions to stay healthy and, when possible, avoid public gatherings, wear a high-quality, properly-fitted mask in public spaces, and observe social distancing. If you become infected, seek medical care if your symptoms are severe.