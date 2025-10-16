Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Alliance For Youth unveils new inclusive playground in Great Falls

Alliance For Youth unveils new inclusive playground in Great Falls
MTN News
Alliance For Youth unveils new inclusive playground in Great Falls
Posted

GREAT FALLS — Alliance For Youth has introduced a new all-inclusive playground for the Great Falls community, marking the completion of a 13-month project that brought together donors, volunteers, and tradespeople.

The playground serves children who attend the Alliance For Youth center and neighborhood kids who utilize the organization's services.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

Alliance For Youth unveils new inclusive playground in Great Falls

"We just feel incredibly blessed that all of the time, talent, and resources came together to make this happen in such a short amount of time," said Kristy Pontet-Stroop, director of Alliance For Youth. "And now we have a beautiful, inclusive, fun, safe space for not only the kids that come to our center, but also for the neighborhood, so it's wonderful."

"We have great community members that donate to Alliance For Youth, and they really pulled through for us," said Sarah Bloomgren, a fundraising committee member and board member with Alliance For Youth. "It actually was a pretty smooth process. It only took about 13 months, which is pretty phenomenal."

Alliance For Youth unveils new inclusive playground in Great Falls

"It was really the community that came together again," Pontet-Stroop said. "We had people with the talent of, you know, Steve L’Heureux, who did the design of this project for us for free. We had people with connections that helped us get the resources to build it."

The playground adds to Alliance For Youth's existing services, which include meals and various programs for the youth.

"Also for the kids in the community, for them, our neighboring kids, we have lots of neighboring kids around here at Alliance For Youth that come and they get a meal here, they get some services here, and now they have an additional space that they can enjoy and be safe in," Pontet-Stroop said.

Alliance For Youth is at 3220 11th Avenue South; click here to visit the website.

TRENDING
Wrong-way driver facing charges in Great Falls 'High Risk Unit' dispatched to incident in Great Falls Changes for Montana Millionaire 2025 Tips for dealing with seasonal depression

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader