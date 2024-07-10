'Aim High Big Sky' recreation center opens in Great Falls

The Scheels ‘Aim High Big Sky’ aquatic and recreation center officially opened in Great Falls on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, featuring a festive ribbon-cutting event.

The Great Falls Park & Recreation Department partnered with the Department of Defense and Great Falls Scheels to bring this project together; the groundbreaking ceremony was held in September 2021.

“We knew we had to be a part of it, and just in conversations with them, it fits so well with what we're about. We're about families being active, being out together, and this is a project that's dedicated to exactly that. I think it's a pretty natural partnership for us,” said Tim Kubetz, store leader for Great Falls Scheels.

Steve Herrig, director of the Great Falls Park & Recreation Department, said they are thrilled for this project to finally be completed after all the hard work that has gone into it over the last several years.

“For me, it's been a long process because I’ve been heavily involved with it from day one; a lot of sleepless nights, shall we say, but a lot of really good things and a lot of good milestones along the way,” Herrig said.

MTN News

The new facility features a full court gymnasium, eight-lane lap pool, sauna, universal changing rooms, cardio and weight machines, elevated walking track, splash pad, community enrichment classes, group fitness, special events, and a giant water slide.

“Just the facility overall for the citizens to be able to come just use it to work out, to swim, to have parties, you know, birthday parties, and to just come in and have this facility available, because there's never been anything like this here in town,” said Herrig.

The project was originally planned to be completed at the end of June; however, it suffered some minor setbacks, such as a glitch in the electrical system. But, despite those challenges, the center is officially completed and now open to the public.

“This has been a long time coming, a great addition to allow people recreation all year round, but I think especially during the winter months when maybe it's a little too cold to get outside or do so enjoyably, you can be here in the pool, be warm, be working out in a great facility around great people,” said Kubetz.

Passes and memberships are available at the Great Falls Park & Recreation administration office, or at the facility which is at 900 29th Street South (in Lions Park).

Click here for information about fees and passes.