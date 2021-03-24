Access Fitness in Great Falls is closing

GREAT FALLS — Access Fitness in Great Falls announced on Wednesday that it is closing permanently.

Owners Keith and Todd Hamburg and general manager Greg Hall said in a Facebook post that the fitness center, located at 715 13th Avenue South, will close on April 15th.

They will remain open for members through May 1st to allow them to collect items from lockers.

They noted that it is the pandemic that has caused them to close, and that they will miss all of their employees and loyal members after serving the community for 44 years.

They also said that they have reached an agreement with the Peak Health & Wellness Center that will allow Access members to join the Peak at the same rate they are currently paying, through December 2021.

If you have questions, you can call Access at 406-727-8888.