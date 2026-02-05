A safe place to start: Inside Great Falls’ Dynamic Recovery Drop-In Center

GREAT FALLS — For many people in Great Falls, the path to recovery doesn’t begin with a formal treatment program or a major life decision. Sometimes, it starts with a cup of coffee, a warm place to sit, and someone willing to listen.

That’s the idea behind the Dynamic Recovery Drop-In Center, a nonprofit, low-barrier space designed to support people at any stage of recovery. Whether someone is actively struggling with substance use, in long-term recovery, or simply unsure where to turn, staff say the center exists to meet people where they are.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

How Dynamic Recovery's drop-in center is helping

Peer support specialists at the drop-in center are hired not just for training, but for lived experience. Staff say that shared understanding helps build trust and break down stigma that can keep people from seeking help.

“We’re not here to force recovery on anyone,” said peer support specialist William Fintzel. “We’re here to treat people with dignity and respect and help them find a plan that works for them.”

The center offers a wide range of services, including harm reduction supplies like Narcan, fentanyl test strips, hygiene items, and food.

Peer support staff also help connect visitors with housing resources, mental health services, employment assistance, and treatment options.

Staff say harm reduction plays a critical role in keeping people alive and engaged long enough to consider recovery.

“Harm reduction works,” said peer support specialist Chantel Block. “It keeps people coming back. It keeps them safe. And that connection can be life-saving.”

The drop-in center is also designed to remove barriers that often prevent people from accessing help. Women-only hours on Saturdays provide a space for women who may not feel safe elsewhere, and the center is family-friendly, allowing parents to bring children while they work on recovery goals.

“One of the biggest barriers is childcare,” Block said. “If you need support and can’t find a babysitter, bring them with you.”

Beyond day-to-day services, staff say building community is just as important. The center hosts group meetings, workshops, and sober social events to show that recovery doesn’t have to mean isolation.

On February 8th, 2026, the drop-in center is hosting a sober Super Bowl watch party, offering a drug- and alcohol-free alternative to traditional game-day gatherings. The event is open to the public to provide a welcoming space for people in recovery and anyone looking for a different way to enjoy the game.

Program Coordinator Dean Snow says events like these help change how recovery is viewed.

“Recovery can be fun,” Snow said. “Recovery doesn't have to be intimidating”.

Snow, who recently joined the drop-in center, says raising awareness is one of the biggest goals moving forward. While many resources exist in Great Falls, he says people often don’t know where to find them, or feel intimidated reaching out.

“Almost everyone knows someone affected by addiction,” Snow said. “If people know there’s a safe place they can go, it helps the whole community.”

Staff emphasize that the drop-in center is not just for people in crisis, but also for those trying to avoid one.

“If you’re in an unsafe situation, or around people using, and you just need somewhere else to be,” Snow said, “this is a place you can come.”

The Dynamic Recovery Drop-In Center is located at 220 Sixth Street South (Suite E) in Great Falls. Staff encourage anyone curious about services or upcoming events to stop by or visit the organization’s website for more information.