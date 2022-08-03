4-H shines at the Montana State Fair

GREAT FALLS — As the Montana State fair continues throughout this week, many attractions have been on display - one of those displays include the 4-H static exhibits.

4-H has played a major role at the Montana State Fair for decades, and this year they are showcasing a variety of shows and performances.

Allyssa Peak has been a part of Montana 4-H since 2020 and serves as the extension agent for MSU-Extension. She said, "We have over 200 project areas that youth can choose from. When you think of 4-H, you traditionally think livestock, horse, but we also have projects like sewing, baking, crochet, robotics, public speaking, quilting, things like that”

She added, "We do have all of our static exhibits this week, and we also have our contests. Thursday is when we have our domestic animal shows and our foods competition."

4-H also has their own dairy booth, which has operated for more than 30 years, located at the livestock pavilion.

4-H works through a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation. Adult mentors provide experiences to help kids learn by doing. Youth select from a local menu of hands-on projects in areas like science, health, agriculture, and citizenship.

The Montana State Fair will continue until August 6th at midnight.



TRENDING NOW



Here are the concert acts scheduled to perform:



Cheap Trick on Wednesday, August 3

Chase Rice on Friday, August 5

Dwight Yoakum on Saturday, August 6

Among the highlights of the carnival this year:



The Beach Party: a two-level walk-through, laugh-throughout, funhouse makes its first appearance at State Fair this year. It features bright yellow and blue scenery, wacky obstacles, and a walk-through spinning barrel that evokes the roiling waters of an incoming tidal wave.

The Star Tower: a gentle but thrilling 90-foot chair swing ride, with many hundreds of color-shifting LEDs combining to create mesmerizing, ever-changing light displays that tower above the fairground. This attraction accepts wristbands and regular carnival ride tickets.

Black Out: Extreme ride genre - twelve passengers are secured into gondolas that rotate and flip as the central arm launches them up, up - and over! The ride swings up to a highpoint of 80 feet in the air and makes a complete circle as it swings back down in the other direction.

Competitive exhibits at the fair include Creative Arts; Culinary; Fine Arts; Quilting; Photography; and Weaving Wool.

Other features this year include:



Comedy game show

Energetic 'Ameri-grass' music

Hypnotist and mind illusionist shows

Strolling juggler

Strolling magician

Fair Gate Admission Cost



Adults: 18 to 59 - $8

Children: 5 and under are free

Lunch Special: $5 (Available Monday through Friday between the hours of 11 am to 2 pm)

Seniors: 60 and older - $5

Youth: 6 to 17 - $5