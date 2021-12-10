Great Divide opens up night skiing for the season

HELENA — The first "Friday Night Under the Lights" kicks off on Dec. 10 at Great Divide.

From 4 pm till 9 pm people are able to ski under the light on the Good Luck Chairlift and the Backyard rope tow. The Good Luck Chairlift will take skiers and boarders to a combined Good Luck to Broadway Trail today that is 3,000 feet long with a bit more than 600 feet of vertical. The trail is limited in width with early season conditions. Great Divide says the run is best for intermediate and advanced skiers.

Friday Night Live Music is also back all season long. Tonight they have Beat Def playing in the bar starting at 6:30 pm.

Lift tickets tonight and this weekend will be $10 and available at the Ticket Desk or online at https://skigd.theonlysky.com

This weekend, Great Divide will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 am till 4 pm each day, then closed again Monday through Friday at 4:00 pm.

"We have had a great week of making snow with this cold weather. The existing trail is well covered, and we have moved almost all snowmaking resources onto Boomerang and Meadow to get our beginner terrain opened up as quickly as possible. At this point, we need a few more days before Boomerang is ready, but let’s keep our fingers crossed for next weekend," said Great Divide in a press release.

Great Divide also notes that the coming week looks good for snow production with single-digit lows forecasted.

