Great Divide is gearing up for the winter season

HELENA — Great Divide has been hard at work this summer, making renovations to the ski hill to get ready for hopefully a strong winter season.

“We love being a community-focused ski area. And that's what we talk about quite frequently is we wanna see those families coming up. We want to see that first-time skier that the very first time they slide down our beginner terrain and you see that smile on their face, and you know right then and there that that's someone that has found a new sport that they love," says General Manager at Great Divide Ski Area, Travis Crawford.

Great Divide spent hundreds of thousands of dollars this summer in order to improve the mountain that is a winter home for both new and experienced skiers.

In addition to preventative maintenance to motors, lifts, and buildings, they’ve improved trails this summer. Other additions and improvements include a new maintenance shop that will fit all their snow cats.

They also improved their new lodge and snow-making equipment.

Starting in January, night skiing will be extended to Saturday night, as well.

And like with most industries, Great Divide is feeling the pinch of inflation. While season passes and day passes have increased in price for this upcoming season, the number of resorts that season pass holders can visit for free has increased.

Great Divide is currently taking applications for seasonal work up on the mountain and has opened its season lease program.

“It's a phenomenal program for people to get into the sport or really learn what equipment works best for them . . . We actually talk with you about what your skiing style is, what runs are your favorite, what your goals for the season are," says Crawford.

The ski area is often the first in Montana to open each year.