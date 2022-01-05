Great Divide closed Wednesday for dangerous cold

HELENA — Great Divide has decided to close Wednesday due to dangerously cold conditions at the ski area.

Staff reports the temperature to be -19° F at the mid-mountain with no signs of the temperature increasing throughout the day.

Great Divide said in a release: “Our forecast models are showing us holding near this temperature throughout the day today with winds picking up mid-morning. Unfortunately, this temperature is below our operating threshold, and for the safety of our guests, staff, and equipment, we have decided to close Mountain Operations for the day. From all of us here at Great Divide, we apologize for any inconvenience this causes.”

According to the National Weather Service, frostbite can set in as quickly as 10 minutes for exposed skin when the temperature is below -10° F.

Great Divide plans to reopen Thursday at 10:00 am with the forecast showing a high of 28° F and snowy conditions.