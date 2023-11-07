Governor honors veterans who made impacts on their communities

HELENA — After proclaiming this week as Veterans Week, Governor Greg Gianforte recognized four of the 51 veterans who received the 2022 Governor’s Veteran Commendation on Monday.

Gov. Gianforte said, “No one better embodies Montana values and commitment to service than our veterans.”

The veterans and their loved ones met at the Montana State Capitol in the Governor’s reception room for a brief ceremony.

They were the last four to be recognized for the 2022 recipients.

The Governor’s Veteran Commendation is an honor that recognizes those who not only have served the United States but also their local community.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

“It’s amazing how veterans continue to serve their community when they get home. It’s everything from washing dishes at the senior center to providing food to other veterans to volunteering on the fire company. Really, they are the heart and soul of our communities,” said the governor.

Those honored include U.S. Navy veteran Paul Thomae, U.S. Air Force veteran Les Johnson, and U.S. Army veterans William Dooley and Steven Page.

“I have served on a number of civic organizations. I participated in the organization and construction of the Northeast Montana Veterans Memorial at Fort Peck, and I continue to try to be active in the community,” said Page.

Watch the extended interview with Steve Page

Steve Page Extended Interview

Along with the recognition, each recipient received a signed certificate and a flag that was flown over the Capitol building.

To be nominated, veterans must be current residents of Montana, served and were honorably discharged from the military, and exhibit service to the community.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Veteran Commendation closed in October and the list of recipients will be announced on Friday.