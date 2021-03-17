Gov. Gianforte issues proclamation declaring March 17th as "Irish Heritage Day"

MONTANA — Governor Greg Gianforte raised the Irish flag at the Montana State Capital and issued a proclamation declaring March 17th, 2021, Irish Heritage Day.

This ceremony was hosted by the Thomas Francis Meagher Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians

The president of the division explains the honor of the ceremony to the Irish community.

“Montana was a destination for the Irish people. There was work here. There was work in Butte. They were miners. They left their legacy here,” says Jim McCormick, a Lewis & Clark County Commissioner. “Through determination, hard work, we have left a mark as Irish on the State of Montana. This is an honor and it's also in commemoration of all of those who came before us.”

