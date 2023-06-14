Golf course in Lewistown hits the market

LEWISTOWN — Imagine coming to work in the shadows of the Judith Mountains every day for almost 30 years. And on a sunny day, you have a magnificent view of the Big Snowy Mountains. That has been the life forJudith Shadows Golf Course owners Jeff and Maria Craft. But the pair says it is now time to move on.

“We’re at the age where we think it's time to do something different, like retire,” said Jeff.

“Yes, retirement sounds really good to us,” said Maria.

Jeff and Maria are both almost 62 years old and are the only owners the Judith Shadows Golf Course has ever known.

Maria grew up in Lewistown, Jeff is from Kalispell. They were living in Texas when Jeff’s grandfather suggested they take over the land and turn it into a golf course.

Construction began in 1994 and the course opened three years later.

The 18-hole, par 72, 6,600-hundred-yard regulation course has been on the market for just under a month with an asking price of $2.4 million.

“We didn't price it to hold on to it,” said Maria. “We didn't price it to get rich off of it. We priced it to sell.”

They’ve had some interest and say it would be nice to see someone local take over, but they really want the new owners to have a passion for the business.

“So you wonder what the next people will do, but we also don't have a choice in what they do,” said Jeff. ”So you’ve got to live with it.”

The course offers more than golf. It features an event center that can accommodate almost 300 people. It comes with a restaurant known for its hand tossed pizza, and a bar that makes people feel right at home.

“Like when you come to the bar, you're going to know somebody. It's like an episode of Cheers, so to speak,” said Maria.

Whoever takes over as new owners will have their work cut out for them.

“It’s seven days a week for at least nine months of the year,” said Jeff.

“So think about caring for your own lawn and the sprinkler system and the lawn mower and stuff,” said Maria. “Now take that and put it to 129 acres.”

“Every day there's something that needs addressed,” said Jeff. “You don't just get to sit back and count your money and go home.”

That challenging work has allowed the couple to have winters off and enjoy skiing. It has also yielded many priceless memories.

“Our kids grew up here. Our youngest son was barely able to reach the pedals on the mowers when we were first going. But he was out there mowing,” said Maria.

While the couple’s next adventures might be unknown, they do hope to stay in Lewistown and experience the course from another perspective.

“We would love to be able to actually golf every day. Right now, we might go out once a week,” said Maria. “My customers golf way more than I get to.”

“I'd love to be the guy that walks in and says, ‘Well, you're going to hate number four when you get down there, there's a mess,’ rather than being the guy on the other end of that news,” said Jeff.

The course is being sold through Greater Montana Land Company.

