GREAT FALLS — Glacier National Park will host a virtual community discussion on Thursday, March 18 regarding challenges the park and visitors will face in 2021.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 pm and will run for one hour.

Sponsored by the Glacier National Park Conservancy, the virtual meeting will be conducted Zoom. Members of the public are welcome to attend and can register by clicking here .

GNP Superintendent Jeff Mow will provide an overview of topics such as the proposed ticketed entry system, park visitation numbers, COVID-19 mitigations, and challenges with seasonal housing.

During the registration process, participants will have the option to submit topics for discussion.