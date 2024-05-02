Getting your home ready for Spring and Summer

GREAT FALLS — As temperatures rise and flowers bloom, it's time to get your home ready for spring and summer. From cleaning to maintenance, there's a few key tasks to ensure your home is in top shape for the warmer months ahead.

One of the first things we can do is look at our roof and gutters. Now make sure that you do this in a safe fashion. But what we're looking for is debris that's collected all through the winter. We need get that out so it doesn't get bogged down with springtime rain. Since you're probably going to need a tall ladder to help you with this, make sure that you have someone to hold the bottom and a very solid place to rest a ladder along the roofline.

Now, the next thing you're going to want is one of these so we can go down and check out our furnace. Your AC system and furnace absolutely need clean air filters making sure that we have clean air filters, will reduce the strain on our system and make it towards more energy efficient.



Now, speaking of thermostats, we tend to turn them down in the winter, but up in the summer, this is because if you do have air conditioning, you're going to want it to run as little as possible. So make sure that you're comfortable, that you're not using too much energy or more than you really need to.

To many, Summertime means barbecue, and mine's definitely dirty. Make sure to open yours up and clean it out before it's time to get the family over.

Finally, let's talk curb appeal specifically. Clean out your garden. We get lots of leaves and stuff throughout the year, so might as well clean these out. You're ready for some new flowers. You should be able to find a huge selection at any one of the many local gardening centers that we have around Great Falls.