Furternity House Pet Resort & Daycare now open north of Conrad

Furternity House Pet Resort & Daycare opened in June 2023 just off US Highway 91 north of Conrad and east of Valier. Mandy Wood, the owner of Furternity House, said she’s always loved dogs and wanted to start a rescue to benefit dogs and the community, and decided a boarding house would be a great place to start.

Wood can currently accommodate 12 dogs at a time and is pleased to have already seen her facility at full capacity in such a short time of being open.

“It's extremely rewarding when clients come and say that they have had to drive 70 miles for this [because] they’re happy to see that someone actually spends time with their dog,” said Wood. “It’s really the pleasing the customers [and] their joy and comfort in knowing that their dog is in a safe and happy place.”

Furternity is still undergoing some changes and updates as they navigate what will work best for the business and the dogs.

Wood is working on updating her website and is hoping to add a calendar to show available dates, but for the time being reservations can be made over the phone.

“I’m a one-man shop, so my hands and heart are totally full right now,” said Wood.

She chose the name “Furternity” because it is the combination of two things: Fun and Eternity. Her goal is for the dogs to have fun during their stay, like any other fraternity house, and eternity because “dogs are our friends forever.”

For more information or to make a reservation, click here to visit the website.



