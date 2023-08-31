Free items at 7th Ave Gym this Thursday

HELENA — Come on down to the 7th Avenue Gym off 7th Ave and Cruse to get your hands on the best deals in town!

Prices are so low, Helena Public Schools is practically giving this stuff away. In fact, they are giving away this stuff for free!

“We’re at a point now where we're entering into the lease negotiations with a new lease and we really need to get this stuff out of here and this is the opportunity to do it,” said Director of Facilities Todd Verrill.

While nothing is officially set in stone, Queen City Football Club may soon begin to utilize the space.

Verrill says the school district has tried selling similar equipment in the past without much success thus creating more of a hassle over time and money than it was worth. This way they can get the equipment out of the gym and and hopefully to people and organizations that need the items.

Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 and people can get the free items until 2:00 p.m.

MTN News

The 7th Avenue Gym has seen limited use since 2013, after the new Central Elementary School was built with an attached gym.

The two-story brick gym was built in 1908 for Helena High School, which was located at the site until an earthquake destroyed the school in 1935. However, the gym survived.

“The gym has a lot of sentimental value to the community it was built in 1908 so it is the oldest facility in the school district and people want to see it to be used for its intended purpose which was a gym,” noted Verrill.

According to the school district, these items are “abandoned, obsolete, undesirable or unsuitable for school purposes,” but all I can see is opportunity.

There are podiums to, perhaps, practice your announcement for when you declare your candidacy for president. Filing cabinets are a must for any aspiring politician, just ask Nixon.

And there’s more! Including desks, tables, stools, a lunchroom serving cart, shelving units, and smart boards!