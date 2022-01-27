Free at-home COVID tests are being made available in Montana

HELENA — The State of Montana is making 650,000 at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests available for Montanans.
The tests are being provided at no cost to support early COVID-19 detection in an effort to reduce transmission of the virus.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Humane Services shipped the at-home tests this week to county and Tribal public health departments for distribution beginning as early as Sunday, January 30, 2022, unless otherwise noted by the distributing county or tribal entity.
The CareStart tests are self-administered, and results are available in 10 minutes. Gov. Greg Gianforte ordered the tests from Medea Medical Products for approximately $5.5 million, or about $8.46 per test according to DPHHS. The $5.5 million came from the state's ELC Enhancing Detection Expansion grant funded by Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act.
People can go to hometest.mt.gov for locations and days the tests will be made available. The state says the allocations were distributed on a per capita basis to local jurisdictions.
Lewis & Clark County
Lewis and Clark County Testing Clinic
Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds
98 W Custer Ave
Helena, MT 59602
Days / Hours of At-Home Rapid Test Distribution: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Email for questions: publichealth@lccountymt.gov
Broadwater County
Broadwater County Health Department
124 N Cedar St
Townsend, MT 59644
Days / Hours of At-Home Rapid Test Distribution: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Email for questions: publichealth@co.broadwater.mt.us
Jefferson County
Location #1
Jefferson County Health Department
214 S Main
Boulder, MT 59632
Days / Hours of At-Home Rapid Test Distribution: Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Location #2
Clancy Office
3 North Main Street
Clancy, MT 59634
Days / Hours of At-Home Rapid Test Distribution: Friday 1 – 4 p.m.
Location #3
Whitehall Office
11 East Legion
Whitehall, MT 59759
Days / Hours of At-Home Rapid Test Distribution: Tuesday 1 – 3 p.m.
Cascade County
615 Central Ave W
Days / Hours of At-Home Rapid Test Distribution: Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. – noon; 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Email for questions: t.wilmore@lstribe.org
The home test website includes guidance for Montanans about how to report a positive test. County and Tribal public health departments are also required to provide an informational one-pager with each test kit. Montanans can report a positive test to DPHHS by scanning the QR code located on the one-pager, or online here.
Montanans that test positive should isolate for five full days and inform their health care provider and any close contacts. If an individual meets the criteria to discontinue isolation after day five, they should wear a mask for an additional five days when around others and avoid indoor gatherings and travel. For more information about the current guidelines for isolation, quarantine and who may be a close contact, please visit here.