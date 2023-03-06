Fort Benton hosts community improvement event

FORT BENTON — Community members belonging to nearly 50 different boards and organizations gathered in Fort Benton's Agriculture Center to discuss ways to improve and expand the amenities the town provides.

“We have a lot of entities, a lot of clubs, and we wanted to get together and talk about how we can help each other and keep our wonderful town great,” says Raymond Gonzales, Vice President of the Lion’s Club and the event organizer.

Each member in attendance was given a minute to present their organization's mission and current effort. After hearing sufficiently from each group, the town tallied up votes as to where to direct the bulk of their resources.

Those in attendance included the Superintendent, coach of the baseball team, church groups, members of the trail project, cancer awareness groups and several others.

“What can we do to keep the momentum going? And we had no idea that this was going to be this many people. We thought maybe 20, 30 people. But from what I understand, there's close to 100 people here,” says Gonzales.

A great turnout shows promise for the future of both Fort Benton and Choteau County.

“We know our history. We know where people came from. They've all brought gifts with them. And we treasure all those things,” says President of the Community Improvement Association, Gar Wood.

