Florence Crittenton cancels 2022 Paint the Town Pink

HELENA — Florence Crittenton announced Tuesday that they will not be holding their annual fundraiser Paint the Town Pink in February due to concerns related to COVID-19.

The non-profit said they were disappointed to have to move their fundraiser online last year and has been looking forward to hosting PINK 2022 with all the flair and class that the public has come to expect of PINK. However, because covid continues to be a concern, they had to weigh the potential risk of a large, in-person gathering.

As a human services organization, they noted they have an obligation to look out for the wellbeing of their community. They are aware of the effects the current pandemic is having on the community's healthcare resources, their workforce and local schools, as well as being keenly aware of the risk a large in-person event could have on the health of those who would be in attendance.

Florence Crittenton’s Executive Director Carrie Krepps said, “We know PINK has a special place in our community and we look forward to hosting it in 2023! This year, we invite the public to consider a donation of what you may have spent attending PINK. The ticket, the raffle, the bidding…it is all critical fundraising for us to continue serving the families of our community. Thank you in advance and we look forward to celebrating with you in person again soon!”

In turn, Florence Crittenton will focus its efforts over the winter months on working with individuals, corporations, and others in small group settings and on a one-to-one basis to raise the critical funds still needed that PINK helps raise each year. They will also be launching their campaign to support the renovation of the recently purchased Cooney campus in February 2022.

Florence Crittenton is a trauma-responsive, relationship-based organization that provides family-centered support during critical times. Through a comprehensive continuum of services, their programs include mental health services, substance use recovery, parenting education, childcare and preschool and access to community supports.

More information about their services, and how to support their mission can be found on their website.