A dazzling sight caught some people by surprise as it streaked across the Montana sky on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Jen Graf shared video of the the fireball that was captured on her home security camera in Conrad at about 11:45 p.m.

Video: fireball streaks across Montana sky

MTN News meteorologist Ryan Dennis says it was a fireball - a very bright meteor.

Meteoroids enter and burn up in Earth's atmosphere all the time, and these are called meteors.

Sometimes these meteors can be very bright (a fireball) if it is a larger meteoroid that is burning up in Earth's atmosphere.

Fireballs aren't actually all that rare, but many times they occur during the day or over uninhabited areas, so it tends to be pretty rare for people to see them.

From the National Aeronatics & Space Administration (NASA) website: