Wildfire erupts outside of Lincoln

HELENA — The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says a 20 acre wildfire broke out near Rogers Pass Tuesday afternoon.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue says the fire is above the Mike Horse Mine site, south of the pass.

According to HLCNF, resources from the Forest Service, Lewis and Clark Co., the Montana DNRC and Wolf Creek are responding and additional resources have been ordered.

A post on the forest's Facebook page says four additional aerial resources have been ordered, as well as a heavy ground equipment.



The Continental Divide Trail between Fletcher Pass and Roger's Pass has been closed. Forest officials say to expect more closures.

In an earlier Facebook post, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says there have been six lightning starts over the past three days and crews have been quick to keep them all under a quarter of an acre.

Officials did not list a possible cause for the Tuesday afternoon fire. This is a developing story, we will update you as we learn more.