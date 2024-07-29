Watch Now
Evacuation order near Lincoln due to wildfire

Black Mountain Fire map
MTN News
(UPDATE) At 6:40 p.m., Sheriff Dutton updated the evacution order, which now includes: North of Lone Point and Tamarack. North of North Lincoln Gulch/Morris Drive North of the intersection of Beavercreek Road and Stonewall Creek and all feeder roads north of that intersection.

(1st REPORT) An evacuation order was issued on Monday, July 29, 2024, for residences in the vicinity of the Black Mountain Fire in Lewis & Clark County.

The order applies to residences north of Highway 200 from Lone Point Drive to the east just past Stonewall Creek due to a wildfire several miles northwest of the town of Lincoln.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton issued the evacuation order at 5:35 p.m.

The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. on Monday, and has burned an estimated 50 acres.

The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest says the fire is advancing toward the Lincoln Springs area.

We will update you as we get more information.

