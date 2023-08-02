Doherty Mountain Fire burns more than 100 acres in Jefferson County

The Doherty Mountain Fire burning north of Cardwell has grown to just over 100 acres as of Tuesday night, according to an update from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest (BDNF).

BDNF said around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday a helicopter flying over mapped the fire at approximately 110 acres. Air support included tankers dropping several loads of retardant and helicopters dropping buckets of water on the fire.

Ground crews began attacking the fire after it was first reported around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Engines from the U.S. Forest Service and Montana DNRC responded, along with three Type 2 firefighting crews working the fire's northern edge.

Volunteer fire departments from Whitehall, Willow Creek, and Three Forks also assisted in fighting the Doherty Mountain Fire.

BDNF says the edges of the fire have mostly cooled, but the interior continues to burn. Smoke may be visible along the I-90 corridor on Wednesday.

Multiple agencies battling the fire reminded the public not to fly drones in the area of the fire as this can interfere with and prohibit aerial firefighting operations.

More updates will be provided as they become available.