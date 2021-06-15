Debris burning closed in Helena and Wolf Creek

HELENA — Debris burning has been closed in the Helena Valley and Wolf Creek area by order of Sheriff/Coroner/Fire Warden Leo Dutton.

Dutton said the decision to close open burning was made in consultation with the Rural Fire Council, United States Forest Service and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

According to the Department of the Interior, from 2016 to 2020 nearly 88% of wildland fires in the United States have been caused by humans.