Find out if your home is eligible for National Register Sign Program

HELENA — The National Register Sign Program began in 1990 and uses the National Register of Historic Places to mark buildings and sites of historical significance. Since the program’s onset, there are nearly 1,800 National Register signs across Montana.

In order to have a sign placed in front of your property, it must first be in the National Register of Historic Places. These districts, sites, buildings, structures, and objects hold a certain historical significance that is deemed worthy of preservation due to their noteworthy role in American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering, and culture.

Property owners of places with such designation can apply for a sign through the Historical Society. The society will then carefully create the text and work with property owners until both parties are satisfied.

While taxes help to pay for the majority of the sign’s cost, building owners are still responsible for between $35 to $62 per sign.

Christine Brown, an interpretive historian at the Montana Historical Society, says that these “satellite museums” are key in promoting the history of our state and our country.

“...you might walk by every day on the way to work and finally you stop and read that and people learn new things about their community and about the state. And sometimes these properties link back to significant moments in our whole nation’s history,” says Brown.

More information about historic homes and locations in Montana can be found here.

More information about how to get a property registered can be found here.

