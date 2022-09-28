Film featuring Whitefish skier premiering at Missoula's Wilma Theatre

MISSOULA - It’s a smile that mountain enthusiasts know all too well — and flips that few can accomplish.

“I've had the opportunity the last few years to kind of get this chance to go and shoot with TGR which has always been a lifelong dream since I was a little kid," said professional skier Parkin Costain.

Costain — who is from Whitefish — is a professional skier who grew up going to Teton Gravity Research (TGR) film premieres and now he’s been featured in several himself.

“You know, trying to go to the premieres with my family in the fall and get stoked for winter," recalls Costain. "It was always like a highlight of my season.”

The newest film, Magic Hour highlights him dropping into faces and skiing lines around Montana and in parts of Alaska.

“Yeah, it felt unreal dropping in on the top of some of these lines," Costain told MTN News.

"You're just staring down thousands and thousands of vertical feet of exactly what you've always dreamed of doing," Costain continued. "And yeah, it was incredible.”

Costain bounced all around Montana, from Bridger to Cooke City, and other secret spots.

“It just gets you really excited for the winter," said Costain. "There's some really, really cool people in the film. And yeah, the athleticism that everyone has is unparalleled."

"So yeah, it's been really cool and I hope you guys go out and see it," Costain continued.

Following a two-year hiatus in showing their films at the Wilma due to COVID-19, TGR is premiering Magic Hour on Sept. 29 starting at 7:30 p.m.

If you are interested in going, you can find details here.