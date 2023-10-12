FBI seeks public help in Helena Planned Parenthood shooting

The FBI is asking for the public's help identifying the individual responsible for the shooting at the Helena Planned Parenthood entrance.

Helena Police say someone fired two shots at the front entry of a Planned Parenthood center in Helena on October 5 around 5:45 p.m.

HPD said while officers were checking the area they received a call from the center, reporting someone had shot their front door. The health center had already closed at the time.

Helena Police

A police investigation determined someone walked up to the front of the clinic and fired two rounds from a shotgun. They further reported the shots were not directed toward anyone, and no one was injured.

Law enforcement believe the individual was driving a 1992-1997 Toyota Corolla station wagon.

MTN News

People with information concerning this case, please contact the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office at (801) 579-1400, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Individuals can also contact Detective Kent Anderson at 406-444-1319 or the Helena Police Department dispatch at 406-457-8865. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com, or with the P3 Tips app.



