UPDATE: 17-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle on I-15 north of Helena

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton has confirmed a fatal crash happened Wednesday afternoon north of Helena on I-15 near mile marker 198, two miles south of the Lincoln Road overpass.

Dutton told MTN the victim was a 17-years-old pedestrian that was struck by a large truck. No other details about the teen are being released at this time.

According to the Montana Department of Justice incident report, first responders were dispatched to the area just after 1:00 p.m.

MTN

The accident happened in the northbound lane of I-15

The Montana Department of Transportation says that the passing lane is currently blocked, and traffic is down to one lane; drivers should use caution in the area and be prepared for delays.

Dutton told MTN law enforcement will likely be on scene for at least an hour.

