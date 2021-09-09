Watch
Fatal crash reported on Highway 200 between Lincoln and I-15 turnoff

MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted at 12:12 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 14:12:38-04

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office is reporting a 60-year-old man died after his vehicle went off the road on Highway 200.

Law enforcement was notified around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday of a semi-tractor having gone off the road near mile marker 112, between Lincoln and I-15 near the Augusta turn off.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the truck went through a fence and hit a ditch before coming to rest in a field.

At this time, the cause and manner of death are still being investigated. The MHP report noted the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

