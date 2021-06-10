Fairgrounds looking forward to the return of the Last Chance Stampede and Fair

HELENA — Tickets are on sale now for the 60th anniversary of the Last Chance Stampede and Fair, which takes place July 28-31 at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds in Helena. The night show on July 28 features country music star Jake Owen with Lainey Wilson opening, followed by three nights of PRCA rodeo July 29-31.

After being canceled last year due to COVID, General Manager of the Stampede and Fair Kevin Tenney is looking forward to providing an event for the community.

“It’s our chance to start having fun again,” he said. “Jake Owen is one of the top country artists in the nation, and Lainey Wilson is one of the brightest up and comers. We know they’ll put on a great show.”

This year’s specialty act for the rodeo is making his second trip to Helena. Troy Lerwill, a multiple-time PRCA Comedy Act of the Year, brings his “Wild Child” motorcycle stunt to town. And rodeo clown and barrelman Dennis Halstead returns to poke fun at himself and everything else as he jokes around in the arena.

“We’re ready,” Tenney said. “We know fans will have the time of their lives. People are ready to have some fun, and this is their chance.”

Tickets for the Night Show are $60 each. Tickets for the Thursday, July 29 rodeo performance are general admission and are $17 for adults and $5 for children. After July 28, the adult ticket price is $20.

Tickets for the Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31 rodeo performances are reserved. They are $20 for everyone. After July 28, they go to $23.