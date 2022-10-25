ExplorationWorks is ready for their 15th annual "Nightmare Affair" fundraiser event

HELENA — ExplorationWorks will be hosting an online auction all week to support S.T.E.M education to Helena and the surrounding communities through their "Nightmare Affair" fundraiser.

The ExplorationWorks Nightmare Affair is a fundraiser event that will be in person on Saturday, October 29 at the Great Northern Best Western Hotel where there will be live auctions on plenty of items. The Nightmare Affair gala is an adult-only Halloween party that will include food, drinks, and live music celebrating 15 years of ExplorationWorks providing fun and engaging science education to kids and their families. The Executive Director at ExplorationWorks, Kelly Posewitz, says it's exciting for the fundraising event to reach 15 years.

"It was created fifteen years ago and it was organically at ExplorationWorks and I think that the people who were here decided that they wanted to start a fundraiser for the organization and do something as an annual event I don't think anyone ever thought it would turn into something that would be this long-lasting so it's exciting," said Posewitz.

You can bid on many different items, anything from the ultimate Helena date night down to lewis and Clark brewery basket, gourmet desserts, or a round at the Green Meadows Country Club, and much more.

"Since we only do one fundraiser a year, this one is very important for us and it really makes sure that all of our programs can continue and that we can expand to meet the needs of the community. We're finding that more and more kids need access to science education and after-school programs and summer camps and this event helps us be able to deliver that every year," said Posewitz.

This Nightmare Affair is an important celebration for the organization, and it's back in person and they couldn't be more excited.

"This year is really special because we have not been able to hold the event for the last couple of years," says Posewitz, "and now that it's back we're in person our fifteenth anniversary and our fifteenth Nightmare Affair it's just great to be able to do this all in person."

The online auction is also open from Monday through Saturday for those who don't attend the gala event on Saturday.