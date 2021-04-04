ExplorationWorks hosts soft reopening for members only

HELENA — ExplorationWorks began their soft reopening by having members-only previews beginning April 3rd, 2021.

ExplorationWorks started with a limited capacity and patrons must sign up for a 90-minute time slot online before coming to the facility. This will give employees 30 minutes to sanitize exhibits for the next group.

There are four time slots with each day open. Each slot can fit a max of 70 people.

ExplorationWorks celebrated the reopening with live animals from Oddfellow Inn and ice cream treats for the members.

ExplorationWorks explains the emotions of finally being open after a year of COVID-19 closures.

“I was driving up this morning and I saw the banner that said 'we were open again' and I literally started crying in my car,” says Kelly Posewitz, Executive Director at ExplorationWorks. “It's just a huge sense of relief. It is just so great to hear the noise and laughter and see the kids in the building again. It's been very quiet. It's just a beautiful day."

Explorationworks is scheduled to open their facility to the general public beginning April 17th, 2021.