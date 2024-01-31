Driver dies after crashing into a truck in Billings

GREAT FALLS — A 74-year old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Billings on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. along Blue Creek Road.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash involved the following people and vehicles:



Vehicle 1 - Chevrolet Cruze: The sole occupant was the 74-year old driver from Billings. He was wearing a seatbelt, and was taken to Billings Clinic where he died on Wednesday.

Vehicle 2 - Mack 800 truck: The sole occupant was a 30-year old man from Billings. He was not seriously injured in the crash, and was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP report says that both vehicles had been southbound, and the Mack truck was stopped for a school bus that was unloading children.

For some reason, the Chevrolet Cruze rear-ended the truck and became wedged underneath.

The name of the man who died has not been released at this point.

The MHP says that alcohol and drugs were not involved, and that speed was a factor in the crash.

There are no reports that any of the children on the nearby school bus were injured.

We will update you if we get more information.



