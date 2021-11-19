Driver charged following early morning fatal crash in Helena

HELENA — The Helena Police Department (HPD) says a California man has been arrested involving a fatal crash Friday morning at the I-15 and Cedar Northbound off-ramp.

19-year-old Hunter Nicely, a Carroll College football player, has been arrested for or driving under the influence, felony vehicular homicide, negligent vehicular assault, reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol, seatbelt violation, and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Helena Police Department

Officers were dispatched to the I-15 interchange around 2:00 a.m. for a report of a rollover crash involving one vehicle with a passenger that had been ejected.

Upon arrival, officers and paramedics tended to an unresponsive female. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the 20-year-old woman was declared to be deceased at the scene. Another female passenger was transported to the hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers met with Nicely who had been driving the vehicle, during which officers say they noticed impairment. He was then booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

HPD says the case remains under investigation, but note speed was determined to be a contributing factor.

