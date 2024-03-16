Donations and community support needed for Helena Senior All Night Party

HELENA — If you had or were a high school student in the Helena area, you probably know about the impact the Helena Senior All Night Party has on graduating teens.

Parent volunteers are hard at work preparing for this year’s party and are looking for community support to make the event possible.

“This is the 66th year that they’ve done this so it’s been a big community thing for a long time. Just an opportunity to provide a safe space for the kids to celebrate after graduation,” said Senior All Nigh Party co-chair Laura Shirtliff.

The annual event at the Civic Center is held after graduation, June 1 this year, and is expecting more than 400 graduating seniors to attend for 2024. The event offers a safe, alcohol-free way for the graduates to celebrate.

Organizers say the party is only possible through business sponsorships and donations from the community.

Last year they raised around $55,000, but with increased prices, organizers are anticipating costs to be 25 to 30 percent higher this year.

“We do prizes and games and they have a DJ, so they can win some pretty good prizes,” Shirtliff noted. “But that again, everything is reliant on community involvement. So a great opportunity for the community to be involved with our kids.”

The Helena Senior All Night Party is a 501c3 and more information on how to make a Tax Deductible Contribution can be found on their website.

Tickets for this year’s party are also now available for purchase.