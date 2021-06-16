DNRC helicopter crashes responding to Deep Creek Fire

HELENA — The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) confirmed Tuesday evening that a DNRC helicopter incident happened while responding to the Deep Creek Fire in Townsend, MT on June 15, 2021 at approximately 5:00 pm.

While en route to the Helibase, the aircraft experienced a hard landing that resulted in a fire.

Video from the Broadwater Reporter showed flames and thick black smoke coming from the wreckage.

I’m monitoring the situation involving a DNRC helicopter on the Deep Creek Fire. I’m relieved to hear that all involved are getting the necessary medical attention.



Please join me for praying for them and our first responders across the state. — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) June 16, 2021

All personnel on board were able to safely exit the aircraft and are being assessed by medical staff at both the Billings Clinic Broadwater in Townsend, MT and St. Peter’s Health in Helena, MT. There were five personnel on board.

The crash happened in front of a Montana Highway Patrol trooper who help get the crew out of harm’s way.

The DNRC says further details will become available as they investigate the incident.

