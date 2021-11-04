Deployment ceremony for Montana National Guard members

HELENA — Montana National Guard's India Company was recognized at a deployment ceremony Wednesday afternoon. Governor Greg Gianforte attended the ceremony at Fort Harrison in order to see the soldiers off.

The company is ultimately heading to Southwest Asia after a brief stint in Texas for pre-mobilization training. They are headed to the area for around nine months in order to aid in support stabilization according to Major Ryan Finnegan.

Family and friends showed up to give their support and love to those heading overseas.

In a speech given at the ceremony, Governor Gianforte emphasized the great sacrifice of servicemen and women and their family members.

“All of this would not have been possible without the families that are here to support you. Behind each one of you is an equally brave and supportive family that allows you as soldiers to serve our nation. And I just want to say to the family members that are here thank you for your sacrifice and service and support while our soldiers are overseas,” said Gianforte

Lieutenant Colonel Tomas Maes, in charge of India company, will be embarking on his 4th deployment. Maes says he’s at retirement age but feels he’s at the pinnacle of his career working with soldiers.

“And the reason I put my uniform on is for my children, for my state, and for the country. It means a lot to me to be able to lead or work with these great soldiers,” said Maes.

