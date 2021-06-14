Deep Creek Fire June 14 update

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark National Forest report the Deep Creek Fire is estimated at 174 acres as of Sunday night.

The fire was initially reported Sunday around 3:45 p.m. and it is burning in timber and brush.

Fire response command is transitioning to a Type 3 team on Monday under the command of ICT3 Marc Hamlen. Air attack and helicopters are ordered up for Monday morning, as well as hotshot crews and heavy ground equipment.

U.S. Forest Service

Fire operations are expected to divide into two flanks on Monday. The east flank will be where the focus of operations will be.

Law Enforcement has closed Highway 12 between Townsend and White Sulfur Springs to one lane of traffic for public safety. Travelers are encouraged to take an alternate travel route if possible.

Structures are threatened by the Deep Creek Fire and the forecast for the next few days shows a continued hot and dry pattern.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

