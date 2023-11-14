Watch Now
Declaratory ruling issued over controversial home in Glacier National Park

A declaratory ruling determined the Flathead Conservation District has jurisdiction over the area where a cabin is being built inside the park.
Glacier National Park Home
Posted at 10:07 AM, Nov 14, 2023
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — A declaratory ruling issued on Monday, November 13, 2023, determined the Flathead Conservation District has jurisdiction over the area where a California couple is building a cabin inside Glacier National Park.

The home is being built along McDonald Creek by the Amblers who did not obtain a free 310 permit, which is required for any work that could potentially impact stream beds or banks.

During Monday's meeting, a declaratory hearing officer determined the Flathead Conservation District Board has jurisdictional authority over the location despite the area being within Glacier National Park's boundaries.

According to the board, the home must be removed and the stream bed remediation no later than April 1, 2024.

A lawyer for the Amblers attended the meeting via Zoom and said the couple planned to appeal the decision and will seek a judicial ruling in District Court.

Although construction on the home has already halted, the court process could mean the home will stand beyond next April.

