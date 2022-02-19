Billings police respond to overnight shooting, stabbing

Billings police investigated two separate violent incidents Friday night and into early Saturday morning, a shooting and a stabbing.
At 11:14 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a shooting near the 1200 block of 18th Street West. A man was shot and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a tweet. The suspect was not found.
Later, police responded to a report of a stabbing at the 3800 block of Second Avenue South.
One man was taken to the hospital, and a suspect was arrested, according to police.
