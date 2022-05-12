Woman's body found near Polson, suspect in death at large

POLSON — POLSON - The Lake County Sheriff's Office reports the body of a woman they were searching for in the Polson area has been found.

Sheriff Don Bell says the body of Rozlyn Bluemel was located near the initial search area Wednesday.

Bell says it is believed that Tyler Uhrich is at large and left the area on foot. He added that Uhrich is a suspect in the homicide of Bluemel.

Bell said in an earlier press release, that on Tuesday at about 9:30 p.m, Lake County 911 took a report of a domestic disturbance occurring in a tribal wilderness area near Polson, on the east shore of Flathead Lake.

The witness reported a man and woman were in a dispute and gunfire was heard.

The man and woman were not located by responding deputies. Two Bear Air was dispatched and also did not locate them in the area in a search that spanned the remainder of the night and morning.

Bell said a child shared by the couple was located in a car near the reported disturbance.

Ground search efforts were conducted Wednesday morning by Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and Lake County Search and Rescue.

The man and woman were identified as 20-year-old Tyler Uhrich and 22-year-old, Rozlyn Bluemel, both of Polson.

Anyone with information about Uhrich's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 883-7301 or your local law enforcement agency.

