Woman sentenced for killing Belgrade man

BOZEMAN — Heather Ann Harrington, 43 years old, has been sentenced for the negligent homicide of George Sobrepena of Belgrade.

The sentence was issued on Friday by Gallatin County District Court Judge Rienne McElyea following Harrington's conviction in connection with the October 31, 2023, shooting death of Sobrepena.

Authorities discovered Sobrepena’s body in his trailer at the Lexley Acres Mobile Home Park after construction workers, led to the scene by Harrington, called 911.

Officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds and a handgun in close proximity. Investigators also found four spent 9mm casings in Harrington’s clothing, which matched those recovered at the crime scene.

Prior to the incident, witnesses reported that Harrington had been acting erratically at the Friendly Tavern on the morning of the shooting.

They noted her attempts to buy alcohol using coins and a military token thought to belong to Sobrepena.

Surveillance footage confirmed Harrington’s presence near the victim’s home around the time of the shooting.

Harrington was sentenced by Judge McElyea to 20 years in custody under the supervision of the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, which will determine her placement in either a correctional or mental health facility.