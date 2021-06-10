Woman sentenced after hitting Flathead child while leaving school bus

KALISPELL — The woman charged with hitting and severely injuring a child while she was getting off a school bus near Whitefish agreed to a mediation sentence with the State of Montana Thursday in Flathead County District Court.

Patricia Berliner, whose vehicle hit 6-year-old Jordana Hubble in early November of 2019, originally pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony criminal endangerment in April of 2020 and was released on her own recognizance.

Berliner’s attorney Alisha Rapkoch filed a joint motion to refer the case to mediation in October of 2020 after consulting with Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner. Judge Dan Wilson approved the mediation Thursday which includes a deferred sentence of six years.

Berliner must complete 100 hours of community service, complete a distracted driving course and support the family in ongoing bus safety legislation. Other conditions of the mediation are kept confidential, but Judge Wilson says paying restitution will be addressed in another venue.

