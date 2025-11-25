Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head; suspect dead

HELENA — Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a woman shot in the head in the northwest Helena valley just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

Through their investigation, the Sheriff's Office says the shooting is the result of a domestic abuse situation.

Sheriff addresses suicide and attempted homicide

According to Sheriff Leo Dutton, 34-year-old James Koger went to the victim's residence. Kroger had been in a relationship with the victim.

The victim asked Koger to leave, and he allegedly shot her in the head.

He was later found deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a different location.

“Those who are suffering domestic violence, please reach out," Sheriff Dutton said. "You are afraid, we know that, we get that, and we can help you if you give us a chance, but if you are waiting, thinking this may not turn violent, it’s too late.”

Koger’s manner of death has been ruled a death by suicide.

The woman remains in critical condition; her name has not been released.