Woman dies after being shot in Glacier County

A woman died after being shot in Glacier County on October 17, 2022.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) in Browning said in a news release that the shooting happened within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Reservation.

According to BLES, officers responded to the shooting and found the woman, who was taken to a medical facility in Browning and then airlifted to Benefis Health System in Great Falls.

The woman later died from her injuries.

At this point, there is no word on whether a suspect has been arrested or identified.

BLES has not released the name of the woman, nor provided any other details.

The shooting is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, BLES, and the Glacier County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the FBI at 406-424-8411.

We will update you if we get more information.



