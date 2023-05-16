UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Yellowstone National Park identified

Updated 5/16/2023, 11:30 AM:

Michael Wayne McCollum, 47 of Texas, was identified as the man arrested in connection with a woman found dead in a vehicle in Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, May 13.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Wyoming, Mccollum is facing three misdemeanor charges of operating under a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance, and occupants of care not using seat belts.

"Mccollum does not have any other charges at this time," said Lori Hogan of the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Wyoming.

His detention hearing is set for Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Mammoth, Wyoming.

According to the motion for detention hearing documents, this case is eligible for a detention order because there is a "serious risk Defendant will flee" and a "serious risk obstruction of justice."

Mccollum is represented by Laura Geyer Heinrich.

We will provide updates if we receive more information.

(First report)

Yellowstone National Park rangers responded to an incident on Saturday night, May 13, 2023, that led to the discovery of a dead woman in a vehicle, according to the National Park Service.

A park press release said the incident happened on Craig Pass, approximately three miles south of Old Faithful. The vehicle had reportedly been driven into a snowbank and a man was standing outside it when rangers arrived at the scene.

The rangers located the dead woman in the vehicle and detained the man. He was subsequently arrested for drug possession and "other traffic-related charges," according to the release.

The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb was closed while the scene was processed and was reopened approximately 24 hours later on Sunday evening.

The release said an investigation is being performed by the National Park Service (Investigative Services Branch and Yellowstone Law Enforcement Division), with support from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Attorney’s Office, and Teton County Coroner’s Office.

No further details were released. We will update you as we get more information.