Update: Authorities release name of Billings murder victim

Update 1:15 p.m. Friday

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office identified the Billings murder victim as 64-year-old Roxann Renee Watson.

Watson died of strangulation and multiple blunt force trauma, the coroner's office said.

BILLINGS - Law enforcement authorities in Billings and Gallatin County are investigating a possible link between the deaths of three people, including a Billings woman found dead inside a home.

Billings police said a strange string of events began Thursday afternoon when officers were sent to conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 1000 block of Avenue B at about 1:16 p.m.

Officers found a 64-year-old woman dead inside a residence, Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a press release.

The woman showed suspicious signs of trauma, Wooley said, and during a search of the house investigators developed two persons of interest sought for questioning.

At 4 p.m., Billings police issued a law enforcement "Attempt To Locate" for a vehicle and the two persons of interest.

Later Thursday night, the two people were found dead near West Yellowstone in Gallatin County, Wooley said. The circumstances of the deaths are being investigated by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

Billings police detectives "continue to work closely and coordinate with Gallatin County regarding the connection of the two incidents," Wooley said.

Below is raw video of the scene Thursday outside the house on Avenue B.

